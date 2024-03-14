Fred Hite Sells 3,195 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,150.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

