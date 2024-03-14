Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $1,691,751.60 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

