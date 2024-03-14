Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,145 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 1.2% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

F traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,164,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,008,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

