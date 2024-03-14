Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Trading Up 35.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHACW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,444. Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHACW. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that manages, finances, operates, constructs, controls, owns, or supports real estate, construction, or infrastructure related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.