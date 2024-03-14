Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.90

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.90 and last traded at $222.12, with a volume of 64720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.50.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16,914.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

