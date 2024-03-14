Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE FLR opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. Fluor has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

