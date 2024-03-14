FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 141,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 180,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 743,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

