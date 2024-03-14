Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NYSE FSI opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.60. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

