Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 8,027 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,475.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Flex by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 157,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.