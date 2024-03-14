First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

FNX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.49. 3,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

