First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTRI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 396,419 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4,279.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 308,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 112,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 105,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.86 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

