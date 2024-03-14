First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,661 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after buying an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.6 %

EA stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.76. 767,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.72 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

