First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,293 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.74. 3,584,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

