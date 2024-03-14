First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 242 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $859.39. 365,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,035. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.