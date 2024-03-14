First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 22,815,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,629,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.