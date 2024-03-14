First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.05 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $758.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $703.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.