First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $144.21. 24,844,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,785,537. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.04 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

