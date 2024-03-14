First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Acquires $18,405.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Joseph Pierson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 500 shares of First Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $19,345.00.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 1,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

