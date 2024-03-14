First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

