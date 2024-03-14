First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$12.37 and a one year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

