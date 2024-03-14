Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions makes up 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned about 2.00% of Financial Institutions worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.2 %

FISI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

