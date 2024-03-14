Financial Analysis: Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 32.28% 17.55% 15.19% Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dundee Precious Metals and Eurofins Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurofins Scientific 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Eurofins Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 2.55 $192.90 million $1.04 7.02 Eurofins Scientific $7.05 billion 1.73 $335.48 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Eurofins Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

