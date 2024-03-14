Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $388.00

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 387.24 ($4.96), with a volume of 407668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($4.91).

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 347.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.91 and a beta of 0.78.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

