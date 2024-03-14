Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00003867 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $442.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00075737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 838,269,109 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

