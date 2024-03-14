FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,340,000 after buying an additional 710,774 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 449,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,277. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

