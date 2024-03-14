FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.68. 519,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,502,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,309 shares of company stock worth $64,682,071. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

