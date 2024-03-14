FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 9,043 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 345.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.89. 1,034,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,159. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.