FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 33,845 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,065. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

