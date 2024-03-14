FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

BR traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

