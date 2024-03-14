FCF Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $610.30. 1,052,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.90. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.