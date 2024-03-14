FCF Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.11. 1,838,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.