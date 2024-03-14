FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $780.19. 208,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.80 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

