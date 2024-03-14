FCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 364.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.25. 292,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,708. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.72.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.