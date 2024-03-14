FCF Advisors LLC Buys 12,923 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 123,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,978. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

