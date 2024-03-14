FCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 169.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,458,000 after buying an additional 52,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,099. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

