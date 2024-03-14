FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 10,865 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

