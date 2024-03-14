FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 10,459 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.81. 257,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,036. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,847 shares of company stock worth $2,423,668. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.