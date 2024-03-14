Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 295,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,843,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $695.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

