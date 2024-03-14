FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATBB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FAT Brands by 281.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FAT Brands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.70%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

