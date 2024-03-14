Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,106.67

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,106.67 and last traded at $1,104.51, with a volume of 4790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,101.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,012.25 and its 200-day moving average is $916.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

