Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,932.86 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 10,717 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,932.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,280,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,529.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

