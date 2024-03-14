Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,400,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 782,969 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 128,803 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,920,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $9,363,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

