Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Meditor Group Ltd

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 499,900 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for approximately 79.1% of Meditor Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned about 0.85% of Exelixis worth $63,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after buying an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 417,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,627. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

