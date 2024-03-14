EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 10,549 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $180,071.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,833,373 shares in the company, valued at $31,295,677.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $101,753.17.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 76,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

