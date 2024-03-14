EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

