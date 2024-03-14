Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Eureka Lithium stock opened at 0.20 on Thursday. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.15 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.29.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

