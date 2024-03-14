Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $467.07 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,889.50 or 0.05394072 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $467.07 billion and $20.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00076425 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00019400 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010794 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019305 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018912 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003581 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,085,822 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
