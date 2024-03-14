Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $467.07 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,889.50 or 0.05394072 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $467.07 billion and $20.92 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00076425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00019400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003581 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,085,822 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

