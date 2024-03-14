Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $24,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

