EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,067,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 211,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.27% of EOG Resources worth $6,853,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.