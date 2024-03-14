EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

